Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

