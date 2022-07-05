Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.26. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

