Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on PTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
