Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

