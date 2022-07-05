Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 383.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,593.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $921.05 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $847.58 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,001.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,231.59.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.