PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.86

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.86 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.04), with a volume of 15,923 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £10.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.86.
PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)
