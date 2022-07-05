Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,256.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,556.07.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.