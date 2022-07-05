Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($163.54) to €169.00 ($176.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($223.96) to €217.00 ($226.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

