Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

TSE PMT opened at C$1.27 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$80.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$41,875.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,569,467. Also, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$94,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at C$756,524.65.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

