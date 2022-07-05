Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$3.50

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$32.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post -0.0101322 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glen William Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,464,941.35. Also, Director Kenneth Graham Gray purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,682.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 654,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,404,919.23.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

