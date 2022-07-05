Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$3.50

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Petrus Resources stock opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$32.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post -0.0101322 EPS for the current year.
About Petrus Resources (Get Rating)
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
