Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAHGF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.69) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 385 ($4.66) in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $3.56 on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

