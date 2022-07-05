Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,028 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $155,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

