Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 246,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 163,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

