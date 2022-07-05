Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

HD opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

