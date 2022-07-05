Piper Sandler Boosts Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target to $43.00

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

HBCP opened at $34.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.