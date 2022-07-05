Piper Sandler Cuts Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $34.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of AMTB opened at $28.14 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $962.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.94%.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.