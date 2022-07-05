Piper Sandler Cuts Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $24.50

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $24.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.