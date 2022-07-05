Piper Sandler Cuts First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target to $36.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $209,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at $550,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $393,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

