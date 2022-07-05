Piper Sandler Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.36.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

