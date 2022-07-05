Piper Sandler Cuts Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Price Target to $31.50

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $31.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

SMMF opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

