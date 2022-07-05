Piper Sandler Cuts USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $13.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

USCB stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $235.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 144.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 60.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

