Piper Sandler Increases Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target to $32.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

