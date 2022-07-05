Piper Sandler Increases First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Price Target to $26.00

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $24.81 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

