Piper Sandler Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $210.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.61.

AVB opened at $196.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

