Piper Sandler Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $72.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

EWBC stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

