Piper Sandler Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $59.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

