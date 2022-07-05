Piper Sandler Lowers Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target to $28.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

HTH stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

