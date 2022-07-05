Piper Sandler Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $9.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.10.

MAC stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Macerich by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

