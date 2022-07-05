Piper Sandler Lowers Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $41.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.22 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

