Piper Sandler Lowers PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $21.50

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $21.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,670,966.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,091 shares of company stock worth $320,332. Corporate insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

