Piper Sandler Lowers Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Price Target to $15.50

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $15.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

PROV opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

