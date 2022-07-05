Piper Sandler Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $56.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

