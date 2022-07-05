Piper Sandler Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $51.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 71,365 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 184,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,488,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

