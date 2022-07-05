Piper Sandler Trims Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Target Price to $22.00

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

