Piper Sandler Trims Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Target Price to $17.50

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $173.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $98,061 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $790,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

