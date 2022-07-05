Piper Sandler Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $200.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.90.

EGP stock opened at $157.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.54.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

