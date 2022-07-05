Piper Sandler Trims First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Target Price to $16.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

