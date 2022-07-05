Piper Sandler Trims Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Target Price to $200.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.31.

Shares of MAA opened at $175.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after acquiring an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

