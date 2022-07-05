Piper Sandler Trims Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Target Price to $2.00

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

SOHO opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.