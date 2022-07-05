Piper Sandler Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.32.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.