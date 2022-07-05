Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,560.42

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,560.42 ($18.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,613 ($19.53). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,571 ($19.02), with a volume of 317,148 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Plus500 from GBX 1,137 ($13.77) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,560.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,486.11. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 630.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

