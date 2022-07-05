Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $602.56

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 602.56 ($7.30) and traded as low as GBX 511 ($6.19). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.21), with a volume of 442,065 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of £517.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 540.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 602.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Alexa Coates acquired 8,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £42,240 ($51,150.40). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 29,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £163,563.40 ($198,066.60).

