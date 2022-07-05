Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $496.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $351.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 42,184.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $158,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

