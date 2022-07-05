Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.45 on Monday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $4,801,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

