Porvair’s (PRV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Porvair stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £275.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,292.31. Porvair has a 52 week low of GBX 510 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 772 ($9.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 575.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 633.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

In related news, insider James Mills bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £19,886.16 ($24,081.09).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

