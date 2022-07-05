PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

