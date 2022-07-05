PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 171.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.91.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

