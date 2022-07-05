PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$23.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.86.

TSE PSK opened at C$16.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.89. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,742,047.76. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652 over the last 90 days.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

