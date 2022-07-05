Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

