Private Capital Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average of $153.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

