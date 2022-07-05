Private Capital Group LLC Sells 801 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.